(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and a former finance minister will contest a run-off vote in the country’s presidential elections after no candidate secured a majority in the first round.

Keita secured 41.4 percent of ballots cast in the July 29 election and his main opponent, Soumaila Cisse, 17.8 percent, the Ministry of Territorial Administration said in a statement on Thursday. Turnout was 43 percent of registered voters, according to the ministry.

The Constitutional Court has three days to validate the results after which a run-off would be held on Aug. 12.

Second Term

The 73-year-old Keita is looking for a second term after winning by a landslide in 2013, months after a French military intervention pushed back Tuareg separatists and Islamist insurgents who had seized the north of the country. Five years on, a French military force that hunts down jihadists in the region hasn’t been able to stop al-Qaeda-affiliated militants from killing scores of UN peacekeepers and Malian troops.

Cisse, 68, an ex-President of the Commission of the West African Monetary Union, has managed to form a coalition with opposition politicians and tried to attract young voters with the support of a well-known youth activist.

To contact the reporters on this story: Katarina Hoije in Abidjan at khoije@bloomberg.net;Bram Posthumus in Accra at bposthumus@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Antony Sguazzin at asguazzin@bloomberg.net, Andre Janse van Vuuren

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.