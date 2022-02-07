(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s military government called on the West African Economic and Monetary Union to defy sweeping economic sanctions that were imposed on the country by a regional bloc last month, describing the measures as “illegal” and “inhumane.”

Mali urges the monetary union to “lift these inopportune sanctions, whose socio-economic consequences inevitably and harshly affect the populations of Mali and the sub-region,” government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement on Monday.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States on Jan. 9 closed borders with Mali and imposed sanctions after its military government proposed delaying elections scheduled for this month by nearly four years.

Assimi Goita, the leader of a junta that seized power in Aug. 2020 and again in May 2021 when he declared himself president, has said his administration remains open to dialog on a timeline for a return to civilian rule, which will allow for Ecowas’ sanctions to be gradually lifted.

The monetary union is a separate entity from Ecowas, comprising eight of its 15 members that use the West African franc. Only Ecowas can lift sanctions imposed on its members.

