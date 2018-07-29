(Bloomberg) -- Mali holds presidential elections on Sunday which may prove decisive for its ability to deal with an Islamist insurgency that has reverberated across West Africa.

As Mali became the front-line in a regional war against jihadists whose bombings and hit-and-run attacks are growing more sophisticated by the month, the government’s failure to restore state authority and fight corruption have eroded popular support for 73-year-old President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, known as IBK, who is seeking a second five-year term.

His main challenger is Soumaila Cisse, 68, a former finance minister who’s banking on the youth vote with the help of Youssouf “Ras Bath” Bathily, the leader of a citizen’s movement that mobilized tens of thousands of young people in protests last year. Approximately one-third of all registered voters are between 23 and 33. Candidates need 50 percent plus one vote to avoid a run-off due August 12.

“There is virtually no chance of IBK securing more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round,” said Sean Smith, Africa analyst at London-based risk advisory Verisk Maplecroft. “A first-round victory would suggest a fraudulent vote that would almost certainly lead to large protests across the country.”

Human-Rights Abuses

Other contenders include Cheick Modibo Diarra, an astrophysicist who worked for the U.S. space agency NASA before joining Microsoft as the company’s chairman in Africa. Pledges to improve security, sustain economic growth and invest in infrastructure feature in every politician’s campaign. Whoever wins will have to address widespread distrust in state institutions, rampant corruption and an increase in human-rights abuses both by armed groups and the army.

IBK won by a landslide in 2013 elections that were supposed to turn the page on more than a year of military and political upheaval. The vote came months after a French military intervention pushed back Tuareg separatists and Islamist insurgents who had seized the north of the country in the wake of a coup that left the army in tatters.

Five years on, there are more than 20,000 French, United Nations and regional soldiers deployed in Mali, and the UN mission is the most deadly current operation worldwide. Mali’s center has seen a surge of inter-communal violence that’s left almost 300 people dead this year as a lack of job opportunities fuels a jihadist recruitment drive in the region.

Mali is the third-biggest gold producer in sub-Saharan Africa and the continent’s largest cotton grower. While the economy expanded 5.3 percent last year, poverty remains high and social discontent is growing, the International Monetary Fund said in May. In 2017, Malians’ main priorities were food security, good governance, access to health services and drinking water, but most said their government wasn’t performing well on these issues, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

