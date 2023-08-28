(Bloomberg) -- Mallinckrodt Plc went bankrupt for the second time in less than three years, with plans to dramatically cut its debt load and reduce a sweeping opioid settlement.

The 156-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware on Monday, listing assets and liabilities of between $1 billion to $10 billion each. The company had earlier disclosed plans to file for bankruptcy again.

Under a proposed restructuring deal, Mallinckrodt plans to give opioid victims a final $250 million one-time payment — a move that would leave them with $1 billion less than they were promised just last year. The proposal would also slash Mallinckrodt’s funded debt by about $1.9 billion, according to a company statement Monday.

The firm said it expects to complete the court-supervised process in the fourth quarter and that is continuing to operate as normal. Mallinckrodt intends to pay vendors and suppliers in full in ordinary course, including for any pre-petition amounts owed at the time of the Chapter 11 filing.

“We expect to complete this process on an expedited basis and emerge as a stronger organization,” said Chief Executive Officer Siggi Olafsson.

Mallinckrodt first went bankrupt in October 2020, overwhelmed by costly litigation tied to its role in the opioid crisis.

