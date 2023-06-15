(Bloomberg) -- Mallinckrodt Plc is looking to postpone a $200 million opioid settlement payment, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as the drugmaker struggles to manage its debt load and considers filing for bankruptcy again.

The company is seeking to have first-lien lenders waive provisions that would put the firm in default on its term loans if it skipped the opioid payment due June 16, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. The company exited Chapter 11 last year.

Earlier on Thursday, Mallinckrodt said it would skip interest payments on two of its notes, kicking off a 30-day grace period.

A Mallinckrodt representative declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Mallinckrodt was seeking to delay the opioid settlement payment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.