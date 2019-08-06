(Bloomberg) -- Mallinckodt Plc said it’s suspending the spinoff of its specialty generics business amid increasing market uncertainties created by litigation against makers of opioids.

The company is still considering a range of options intended to lead to the separation of the specialty generics business, the drugmaker said Tuesday in a statement, and to focus on developing innovative new drugs.

Mallinckrodt shares have fallen almost 60% this year amid concern about the company’s possible exposure to litigation over the U.S. opioid crisis. Berenberg analyst Patrick Trucchio has estimated that generic drugmakers may be responsible for 30% of opioid-related liabilities, with Mallinckrodt facing a potential hit of as much as $6.4 billion.

Mallinckrodt had last year announced plans to spin off the generic-drug unit that makes H.P. Acthar Gel, a top seller that was blasted for its pricing.

