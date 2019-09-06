(Bloomberg) -- Mallinckrodt Plc agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations accusations that it helped fuel the opioid epidemic, in a bid to avoid having to participate in the first federal trial over the addictive painkillers.

Shares jumped 11% to $1.76 as of 12:42 p.m.

The company said in a statement it will pay $24 million in cash and donate $6 million in generic products as part of the settlement, which will resolve cases against Mallinckrodt that are scheduled to go to trial next month in Cleveland, Ohio.

