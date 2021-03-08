(Bloomberg) -- Cecilia Malmstrom said she has the backing of many European and non-European countries in the race against Australia’s Mathias Cormann to lead the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Ambassadors to the Paris-based organization will appoint a new Secretary General on March 15 after months of closed-door consultations narrowed the field of candidates to just two, Malmstrom said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua on Monday.

“I know that I have backing from many European countries but also from many non-European countries,” Malmstrom said. She said she did not know if she had U.S. support.

The OECD is dominated by European countries, but the U.S. is the biggest contributor to the organization’s budget and memebership has expanded beyond Europe in recent years.

Cormann, who is Belgian born, has presented himself as a candidate who could rally support from across the world.

Malmstrom also said the OECD’s next chief “absolutely” needed a sterling record on climate change, to assist member states recover from the pandemic with sustainable investments.

