(Bloomberg) -- Malta’s government named Edward Scicluna governor of the country’s central bank from Jan. 1, making him the latest finance minister to join the ranks of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council. In addition to the Greek, Portuguese and Slovakian rate setters, two of the six Executive Board members -- President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos -- were also previously finance chiefs of their countries.

