(Bloomberg) -- A British man who stabbed a U.K. Conservative lawmaker to death at a constituency meeting was found guilty of murder by a London jury.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26 years-old, was convicted for the killing of David Amess in October last year and for a second offense of preparing acts of terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service said Monday.

The murder of Amess, a Tory MP since 1983 who represented the seat of Southend West in Essex, was the second time in five years that a British politician had been murdered in public. It sparked a public outcry over the safety of elected officials and triggered a review of their security.

Ali stabbed Amess 21 times dying before he could be taken to hospital. He told detectives after his arrest that he had been planning for two years to attack a lawmaker who had voted to support airstrikes in Syria.

“This was a horrific act of terrorism motivated by religious and ideological beliefs,” Nick Price, head of the CPS counter terrorism division, said. “Ali chose to commit this abhorrent crime for his own selfish and hateful reasons.”

Ali will be sentenced Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.