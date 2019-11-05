Nov 5, 2019
Man GPM Hires Anthony Cazazian to Oversee U.S. Residential
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Man GPM has hired Anthony Cazazian as managing director of U.S. residential real estate, where he will oversee debt and equity businesses that include a portfolio of about 4,000 single-family rental homes.Cazazian, most recently chief investment officer at Renters Warehouse, will be based out of New York and report to Mikko Syrjanen and Petteri Barman, according to a company memo. He previously was head of originations for B2R Finance, a Blackstone Group Inc. company now known as Finance of America.A representative for Man GPM, a unit of London-based Man Group, declined to comment.
