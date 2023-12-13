(Bloomberg) -- The asset management industry is ripe for consolidation as the end of near-zero interest rates forces firms to weigh options and soften valuations, according to Robyn Grew, the boss of the world’s largest listed hedge fund firm.

“As we look at the barriers to entry in this space, if we look about the cost of running our businesses, if we think about the scale that we need to operate at, and the multiples that we’re starting to see coming down, I think this could be an interesting time for consolidation,” Man Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Grew told Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua in an interview.

Grew, who became the company’s first female CEO in September, said the 240-year-old firm has always looked for acquisitions that made it into what’s today a diversified money manager with $161 billion in assets under management. Its latest purchase, announced in July, was a controlling stake in private credit manager Varagon Capital Partners, which signaled a major push into the booming market.

The London-based company’s strategies range from its discretionary GLG investing unit and Numeric quant trading division to various other hedge funds, quantitative and long-only money pools. That offers Man Group the scale and ability to take businesses and help them expand, Grew said in the wide-ranging discussion.

When asked about the future of London, where Man Group is listed, and whether the hub was losing its luster, Grew said the city has held an extraordinary position in financial markets but now faces high competition. It still offers a lot of innovation, expertise and creativity, she added.

London has been facing many challenges as initial public offerings remain sparse while locally listed businesses are increasingly targeted by US buyout funds and other investors seeking to take advantage of a weaker pound.

Read more: Wall Street Lures FTSE Companies in Blow to London

“Anything we can do to keep that alive and keep it at its top game, I’m all for,” Grew said. “But we operate as a global organization and I’m going to go where there is strong capability to invest, where the markets are deeper, where the clients need us to be and where we can find opportunity.”

Man Group was founded in 1783 by James Man as a barrel maker-cum-brokerage on Harp Lane, about 500 meters from its current office along the Thames in London. Over the next two centuries, it supplied rum to the Royal Navy and traded commodities such as coffee and sugar before eventually focusing exclusively on financial services. In 1989, Man Group began acquiring a computer-driven trading shop called AHL, which, alongside Numeric, are some of its main offerings.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.