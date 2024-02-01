(Bloomberg) -- Man Group Plc is merging its discretionary trading units in a reorganization that includes the departure of GLG’s chief executive officer Teun Johnston.

The hedge fund group is retiring the GLG, Man Global Private Markets and Varagon brands, according to an internal communication seen by Bloomberg News. A combined Discretionary division will be the new home for products that rely on traders to choose investment strategies.

The move marks a major overhaul under Chief Executive Officer Robyn Grew, who took the reins last September. The world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund firm, which has grown to manage $161 billion through a series of acquisitions, is now attempting to present a unified face to the world.

“The new structure for Discretionary will facilitate freer cross-pollination of ideas – particularly in credit – and make it far easier to deliver bespoke, high-quality solutions to clients through a single operational platform,” Grew and Eric Burl said in the internal note.

Burl will be responsible for the new division, which will have core units of Public Markets, US Direct Lending and Community Housing.

The firm is also re-prioritizing its focus on hedge fund strategies, tweaking the ways it could pay traders to compete in the fiercely competitive talent market, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The firm is also in talks to bring in new equity and credit long short as well as macro trading money managers, the person said, asking not to be identified because the plans are private.

A spokesperson for Man Group declined to comment. GLG signaled the latest changes in a September regulatory filing that went unnoticed, stating that it planned to allocate portions of its investment portfolio to “one or more portfolio management teams.”

The assets allocated to each team will be treated as separate “sub-accounts,” with each team receiving a performance fee based on their individual returns.

Man Group was founded in 1783 by James Man as a barrel maker-cum-brokerage on Harp Lane, along the Thames from its current London office. It supplied rum to the Royal Navy and traded commodities such as coffee and sugar before eventually focusing exclusively on financial services.

In 1989, Man began acquiring a computer-driven trading shop called AHL, which, alongside Numeric, now houses the company’s most cutting-edge AI work.

Man Group acquired GLG in 2010 from Noam Gottesman, Pierre Lagrange and Emmanuel Roman — who would later become group chief executive.

London-listed shares in Man Group have risen 1% so far this year.

Here are other highlights from the internal communication:

Numeric and AHL brands will continue.

Jens Foehrenbach becomes head of Public Markets. Sophie Rossini moves across from AHL to become his deputy.

Walter Owens of Varagon becomes head of US Direct Lending, while Shamez Alibhai will be head of Community Housing.

Ed Cole and Danilo Rippa will head the firm’s multistrategy equities and multistrategy credit products, respectively. Rippa will also continue to manage the long-only convertibles strategy.

(Updates to add Man Group’s share performance in twelfth paragraph. A previous version corrected the description of GLG management in eleventh paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.