A morning replete with corporate trading updates serves as a reminder that the earnings season is about to get going in earnest. But M&A is still driving the action, with Man Group delivering the latest eye-catching deal. The world's largest publicly traded hedge fund firm is taking a controlling stake in Varagon, a US middle market manager with $11.8 billion of assets under management.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Hunting Plc: The energy services provider raised its Ebitda guidance for the year to as high as $100 million and said the outlook for 2024 is improving as sales order books increase.

Its optimism was driven by a first-half performance that exceeded management’s expectations, with both revenue and operating profit ahead of the targets it set at the start of the year

Currys Plc: UK electronics retailer saw like-for-like sales fall 7% in the full-year to April 29, with a decline in all markets except Greece driven by a fall in consumer spending due to persistent inflation and rising interest rates.

The board has decided to forgo a final dividend, with Chief Executive Alex Baldock citing caution for the short-term as the company remains “wary of optimism about consumer spending power”

Man Group Plc: The hedge fund firm will pay $183m in cash for a controlling stake in US middle market private credit manager Varagon Capital Partners, according to a statement.

Transaction is expected to be concluded in the third quarter and the firm will be renamed Man Varagon after completion

JET2 Plc: The holiday firm’s sale seat capacity for the summer is currently 7.5% ahead of 2022 levels, with a positive mix of higher margin package holiday customers representing 73% of total departing passengers.

However, the company said it still “premature” to provide a definitive guidance for the full-year to March 31, 2024 as peak summer months are not yet over and with most of winter seat capacity still to sell

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak’s government urged the UK’s financial regulator to step up its review into how banks treat customers who are also politicians, after a series of complaints from right-wing figures about their treatment. Banks “should not be closing individuals’ accounts solely due to their status” as a political figure, City minister Andrew Griffith said in a letter to the FCA published Wednesday. It comes after former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said private bank Coutts closed his account due to his status as a “politically exposed person” — though he also accused it of punishing him for his views.

The FCA said asset managers are putting investors at risk by not adequately monitoring the liquidity of their funds. Many mutual fund houses didn’t properly use their liquidity management tools and failed to understand the risks of less liquid assets held in their portfolios, a multi-firm review conducted by the watchdog showed.

In Case You Missed It

Nine of the UK’s biggest banks, including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Natwest Group Plc, have signed up to use the Consumer Fraud Risk system, a new artificial intelligence-powered tool offered by Mastercard Inc. to prevent customers from sending money to fraudsters. The tool comes as lenders prepare for new rules from the Payment Systems Regulator that will require them to compensate customers affected by APP scams from 2024.

British firms have reported signs of easing price pressures, even as interest rates rise on the back of the country’s stubbornly high inflation. Fewer than half of UK companies expect to lift prices over the next three months, a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce revealed.

Meanwhile, as pricey mortgages wreak havoc on the nation’s real estate market, estimates from property portal Zoopla show that over 11 million UK homes have declined in value since the end of last year. Some 38% of homes lost at least 1% in value between November and May.

This week’s In the City podcast explains a Bloomberg analysis showing that Britain’s National Health System is missing most of its targets just as it turns 75 years-old.

Looking Ahead

Oil giant Shell Plc is set to unveil fresh production numbers tomorrow morning. In mid-June, the company announced plans to raise dividends by 15% and boost natural gas production as part of its strategy to refocus on the fossil fuels that drove profit records last year. The move stoked anger among climate activists even as the Shell reiterated its pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

