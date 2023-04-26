(Bloomberg) -- Man Group Plc pulled in fresh cash during the first quarter, defying wider outflows from the hedge funds industry that has suffered from surging volatility as fears of a banking crisis spread across continents.

The world’s biggest publicly listed hedge fund firm said clients allocated a net $1.1 billion to its funds in the three months through March, beating analyst estimates. Combined with $700 million in performance gains, assets under management rose to $144.7 billion, the firm said in a statement Wednesday.

The results contrasts with outflows from the industry during the quarter when the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered wild moves in the bond market that quickly spread to other asset classes. Hedge funds, which had seen clients allocate more money in January and February, ended the first quarter with net outflows of $4.8 billion, according to data compiled by fund administrator Citco.

Analysts forecasted net inflows would total $1 billion during the period and assets would rise to $145 billion, according to company compiled estimates. The inflows were driven by investors allocating $1.6 billion to the firm’s alternative funds, while long-only funds saw $500 million of outflows.

All four main quant hedge funds run by Man Group suffered performance losses as market trends reversed and front-end interest rates swung after traders adjusted bets on further interest rate hikes.

