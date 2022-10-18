(Bloomberg) -- Central banks haven’t yet taken the steps needed to get inflation under control, according to Luke Ellis, chief executive officer of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc.

Years of quantitative easing have left many economies facing soaring prices and asset inequality, Ellis said at the Bloomberg Equality Summit on Tuesday. He likened inflation to fire and said central banks should have acted two years ago.

“You’ve got to stamp it right out and make sure there’s no smoke left whatsoever, otherwise it will reignite,” Ellis said in an interview with Francine Lacqua. “My worry is what is likely to happen is that central banks and governments don’t want to take the immediate action.”

With inflation reaching four-decade highs in major economies including the UK and the US, central banks have begun to rapidly raise interest rates from rock-bottom. Ellis said the world had gotten used to low rates, and predicted that further hikes are coming.

“There are plenty of individuals and plenty of businesses and plenty of governments that have taken on too much debt on the assumption interest rates would always be very low,” he said. “They’ve pulled consumption forward and they’re going to have to pay it back now I’m afraid.”

