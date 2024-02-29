Man Group Sees First Outflows From its Funds in Five Quarters

(Bloomberg) -- Man Group Plc’s assets under management rose to a record as performance gains offset the firm’s first quarterly outflows in more than a year.

Assets at the world’s biggest publicly listed hedge fund firm rose to $167.5 billion at the end of 2023, according to a statement Thursday. Flows turned to a negative $300 million in the last quarter of the year, reducing net inflows for the year to $3 billion.

Both inflows for 2023 and assets fell short of analysts estimates, according to a company-compiled poll of analysts.

“It’s not a wild one but I will take that,” Antoine Forterre, Man Group’s chief financial officer, said in a Bloomberg TV interview, while declining to comment on flows so far this year. “There’s more uncertainty in the market — elections this year, inflation behaving in different ways, deglobalization happening in places. A lot of allocators, traders have not seen that in their lifetime.”

The results show that even a diversified investment firm like Man Group is not immune to challenges facing the industry where investors have pulled more than a net $100 billion in each of the past two years, according to data compiled by eVestment. Man Group runs a range of investment products from hedge funds, quantitative money pools to long-only strategies.

The firm rose as much as 8.7% in early London trading and was up 5.5% as of 8:36 a.m.

Assets were buoyed by $9.7 billion of performance gains during the year, with the vast majority of the uplift coming from the firm’s long-only funds, according to the statement. Analysts expected Man Group’s assets at $167.9 billion at the end of the year and net inflows of $4.1 billion in 2023.

Outflows in the fourth quarter were driven by multi-manager and systematic long-only funds.

Three of the four main computer-driven hedge funds run by Man Group made money last year with AHL Dimension leading with a 4% return.

Core profits before tax of $340 million was higher than analyst estimates of $332 million. The firm also announced intention to repurchase up to $50 million of its shares.

The firm has grown through multiple acquisitions and recently embarked on a reorganization of its discretionary investing unit, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. The hedge fund group is retiring the GLG, Man Global Private Markets and Varagon brands, according to an internal communication seen by Bloomberg News.

