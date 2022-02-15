(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government is fighting to extradite a British man who was convicted of attempting to defraud investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. with $150 million in counterfeit bonds after a U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation operation.

Paul Ubsdell pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2011 after he tried to obtain a line of credit from the New York bank by pledging $150 million in bonds that he knew were fraudulent alongside a business partner.

Ubsdell was sentenced to 18 months in a U.S. prison in 2013 but was allowed to return to Britain after a U.S. judge believed he would return, according to court documents prepared by the U.S. government’s lawyers. The businessman has since resisted extradition, with his lawyers claiming that he was “entrapped” by the FBI.

“Ubsdell got such a low sentence for what was an attempt to get a very large sum of money,” the U.S.’s lawyer, Clair Dobbin, said at Westminster Magistrates’ court. “He had every opportunity to run the defense of entrapment in the U.S., and he can’t turn round at this junction.”

Lawyers for Ubsdell, who was arrested in Britain in August and has remained in custody since, say that a traumatic arrest has now led to nightmares. He was given a “Hobson’s choice” when offered either a prosecution for bank fraud or a plea deal for the lesser sentence of wire fraud, his lawyer, Rachel Scott, said in court documents.

Lawyers for the U.S. said that Ubsdell tried to defraud the bank by giving it bonds that they knew would be altered by having the unique numbers changed. The business partners then planned to have the bonds serve as collateral for the credit, and transfer $150,000 to the banker who helped them, the lawyers said.

Ubsdell believed the bonds were legitimate and didn’t know what he was getting into when he came to the U.S., and thought they were “worthless” not fraudulent, his lawyers said.

