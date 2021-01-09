Man in Viking Garb Among Three Charged by U.S. in Capitol Riots

(Bloomberg) -- Three men who allegedly took part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged in federal court in Washington, the Justice Department announced.

Jacob A. Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was charged with illegally entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building shirtless and wearing horns, a bearskin headdress and red-white-and-blue face paint, according to the DOJ.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida was arrested on multiple charges including one count of theft of government property. The U.S. alleges he removed the House Speaker’s lectern from where it was stored on the House side of the Capitol building.

Widely circulated photos showed a man inside the Capitol carrying the lectern while smiling and waving for photos.

Derrick Evans, 35, of West Virginia, a recently-elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, faces the illegal-entry and disorderly-conduct charges. He streamed a video of himself joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol live on Facebook, according to the department.

In the video, Evans is allegedly seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

All three men are in custody.

