Man Pleads Guilty in $100 Million Scam of Facebook and Google

(Bloomberg) -- A Lithuanian man admitted he tricked Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google into sending him more than $100 million through a phishing scheme.

Evaldas Rimasauskas, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud before U.S. District Judge George Daniels on Wednesday. Rimasauskas, who was accused of posing as an Asian computer hardware manufacturer and sending emails to the companies’ employees with fake invoices, was extradited to New York in August 2017.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Dolmetsch in Federal Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Steve Stroth at sstroth@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.