(Bloomberg) -- Fresh from announcing billionaire Jim Ratcliffe as a major investor, Manchester United Plc cut its estimate for full-year revenue after the football club’s early exit from this season’s lucrative UEFA Champions League.

Man United crashed out of the Champions League in the competition’s group stages following a December defeat to Germany’s Bayern Munich. In doing so, United lost the chance to win more than €50 million ($54.4 million) of prize money over the course of the knockout stages.

It was the New York-listed club’s first quarterly update since Ratcliffe bought a stake in the team in a deal announced on Christmas Eve. Ratcliffe is paying $33 a share for a 25% stake in the club, valuing the club at about $5.4 billion, falling below initial hopes of $6 billion.

The North England-based team expects fiscal 2024 sales to be within £635 million to £665 million ($805.6 million to $843.6 million), having previously forecast £650 million to £680 million, “owing to the early Champions League exit and related reduction in broadcasting revenues,” it said in its first-quarter results statement on Wednesday.

Man United also said adjusted Ebitda — a measure of profit — may be as low as £125 million versus a previous low-end forecast of £140 million.

