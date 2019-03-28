(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc rewarded caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for turning around the soccer club’s on-field fortunes by giving the Norwegian the job full-time.

The 46-year-old was appointed in December following the removal of his predecessor Jose Mourinho and won 14 of his first 19 games. That included a remarkable come-back against Paris Saint-Germain to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League earlier this month.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term,” Solskjaer said in a statement on the club’s website Thursday.

“Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club, Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward added. “This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.”

Man Utd. shares, traded in New York, have risen about 30 percent since the day Solskjaer was given the temporary role. His new contract is for three years.

