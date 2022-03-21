(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc shares were upgraded at Deutsche Bank as deal speculation around English Premier League rivals shine a light on the club’s valuation.

“Evidence suggests that private market values for other top tier EPL franchises are significantly higher than Man U’s current public market value,” analyst Connor Murphy wrote in a note to clients as he lifted his rating to buy from hold. He maintained an $18 a share price target for the shares, which are listed in New York, suggesting 37% upside from Friday’s closing price.

“Man U’s valuation sits at the lower end of our sports and live events comp group,” added Murphy, “which we think is not justified.”

Deutsche Bank’s comments follow reports of several bidders chasing Chelsea Football Club after owner Roman Abramovich put the west London team up for sale following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on the billionaire. An offer from Centricus Asset Management Ltd. values Chelsea at more than 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), including commitments for further investment, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Elsewhere, U.S. investor John Textor is keen to increase his 40% stake in south London’s Crystal Palace Football Club, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

After a summer boost from a deal to resign superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Man United shares have underperformed as the Florida-based Glazer family offloaded shares and its players faltered on the pitch. The team crashed out of the lucrative UEFA Champions League last week and currently sits outside of the top four Premier League spots that earn a place in next season’s tournament.

Still, the club’s brand appeal remains strong, despite the team’s stumbles, according to Deutsche Bank. “Man U is one of the most recognized and valuable sports franchises in global sport with over 200 million social media followers globally,” added Murphy, “It is able to monetize this scarce position through broadcasting rights, global sponsorships, merchandising, licensing, and ticketing.”

