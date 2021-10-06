(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc shares are having a tough day, but not as bad as the soccer team’s shirt sponsor.

While United plunged 15% in New York as its owners announced a share sale, the company whose logo is brandished on the jerseys of Cristiano Ronaldo and co. -- TeamViewer AG -- plummeted 28% in Frankfurt.

TeamViewer tumbled after cutting its profit forecast for the year amid weaker-than-expected demand for its work-from-home software. The shares also slumped in March when the costly tie up with the giant of the English game was announced.

