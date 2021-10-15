1h ago
Man Who Killed U.K. Lawmaker Was a British National, Official Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The man who stabbed a U.K. Conservative lawmaker to death at a constituency meeting was a British national, an official said.
Police will announce soon if the attack was tied to terrorism, the person said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:48
Taking the leap from investing to wealth management
-
6:32
Staring down the barrel: Wineries face supply shortage, cost increases
-
8:03
Return-to-office plans are colliding with a shortage of key supplies
-
Holmes hired dermatologist when going got rough
-
3:57
Porsche's electric Taycan pulls ahead of the iconic 911 in sales
-
7:37
Virgin Galactic falls after pushing back first commercial flight