(Bloomberg) -- The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in Georgia was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Travis McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

Arbery’s death led to changes in Georgia's criminal law and prompted it to pass its first hate-crimes law in 2020. His death set off protests throughout the country underlining the issues of how racially-motivated crimes are handled.

McMichael’s conviction is a rare one as most hate crimes do not go to trial.

The US Bureau of Justice Statistics found attorneys investigated a total of 1,864 suspects in matters involving violations of federal hate crime statutes during fiscal years 2005 to 2019, with attorneys declining to prosecute 82% of suspects. Of those that weren’t prosecuted, attorneys cited “insufficient evidence.”

Hate crimes across the country have also skyrocketed in recent the years. In 2020, the FBI reported 2,871 hate crimes that targeted Black people. Anti-Black hate crimes are the most frequently occurring hate crime in the US, with 20,084 reported incidents in the decade ending in 2020.

