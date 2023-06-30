Man Who Took Part in Capitol Attack Arrested Near Obama’s Home

(Bloomberg) -- A man who took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol was arrested Thursday night in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, according to NBC News.

The man, Taylor Taranto, had been sued by the wife of a Capitol Police officer who committed suicide after the riot, NBC and other news organizations said.

The Washington Post said that Taranto had “weapons and explosive materials” and was arrested on a warrant related to the Jan. 6 attack. The Post, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, said Taranto tried to flee from Secret Service officers before his arrest.

It was not known if Obama and his family were home at the time.

A call to the Metropolitan Police Department was not immediately returned.

Last year, a man was arrested outside the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The authorities said he was carrying a gun and making threats.

