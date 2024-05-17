(Bloomberg) -- An Afghan-born man who vowed he worked with Britain’s spy agencies and accompanied past prime ministers lost a bid to restore his UK citizenship after a London court ruled he was an agent of Russia’s GRU military intelligence service.

The individual, who is only known as C2, worked in both the UK and Afghanistan, and had sought to appeal a government decision to strip him of his citizenship in 2019, saying he’d worked as a translator for the British spy agencies. But an immigration tribunal declared Friday that there was ample evidence to show that he was an agent for the GRU, which is accused of orchestrating the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, southern England.

During the court hearing, an MI5 official told the judges that C2 “would be of particular utility to the GRU, as a result of the knowledge that he had obtained” while working in sensitive posts.

The British government has consistently warned of a campaign of Russian spying in the UK ever since Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with a radioactive substance in London in 2006. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the UK has charged a group that allegedly carried out surveillance for Russia across the country with espionage, and they face trial in October.

C2 was granted British citizenship in 2007 shortly after he said he worked with GCHQ, the UK’s signals intelligence agency, and MI6. He said he worked with GCHQ on a one year contract, reviewing tapes and transcripts to “make sense of conversations between Taliban members, Afghan officials, drugs smugglers and other persons of interest.”

When he joined the Foreign Office, he said he frequently accompanied British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and David Cameron and the then-Prince Charles and Prince William at high-level meetings.

The tribunal said that the UK secretary of state “does not appear to dispute that C2 did valuable work” for the government, “although the exact nature of that work is not accepted.”

C2, who has also held Russian nationality since 2013, denies he was a Russian agent. His lawyer, Shirin Marker, said he’s “deeply disappointed” with the ruling and “doesn’t understand the basis for these allegations.”

“He has attempted at all times to provide a full and transparent account of his life, in the face of appeal proceedings in which he has been given the barest of detail about the allegations against him,” said Marker.

But the judges said C2 wasn’t a credible witness. In part relying on evidence that was heard in a secret hearing, they said that he gave “unconvincing” evidence about a prior asylum application in 2000.

“He is an entrepreneur, a fixer, a wheeler and dealer; and more. Somehow, he always manages to fall on his feet,” the judges said in their ruling. “Starting from rock-bottom in the UK, he built up a remarkable career making full use of his extravagant linguistic skills, personal charm and keen intellect.”

After leaving a government role, C2 went to work for a fuel trading company, based in London, helping to set up offices in Kabul and Moscow. He said he had contact with Russian officials at the time and discussed funding a presidential candidate.

