(Bloomberg) -- A man armed with a knife was shot down by an officer when he entered a Catalan police station in Cornella, a town near Barcelona.

The incident took place before 6 a.m. Monday, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the police force for the Spanish region of Catalonia, said on its verified Twitter account. The man entered the station “with the aim of attacking police officers,” the Mossos statement said.

The man was of Algerian origin and had shouted “Allah is Great” in Arabic as he entered the police station, Spanish media including Cadena Ser radio and El Pais newspaper reported, citing unidentified people close to the police.

A spokeswoman for the Mossos declined to confirm those details when contacted by phone Monday. An investigation is underway to establish the motivation for the attack, the Mossos said in a separate statement.

The incident took place after Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Aug. 17 attended a ceremony to commemorate the victims of terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils a year ago that left 16 people dead.

