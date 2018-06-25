(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is appealing a judge’s order revoking his bail and ordering him jailed for allegedly tampering with witnesses against him in criminal cases signed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort, 69, filed notice Monday that he will appeal the detention order this month by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington. Manafort faces a Sept. 17 trial before Jackson on charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent of Ukraine, laundered millions of dollars and obstructed justice by reaching out to witnesses. Before that, Manafort faces a July 25 trial in Alexandria, Virginia, on bank- and tax-fraud charges.

The jailing increases pressure on Manafort to consider cooperating with Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. It will also make it harder for him to prepare for two complex trials. In delivering her ruling, Jackson said she had no choice but to lock up Manafort because she couldn’t otherwise stop him from contacting people.

Last week, Jackson ordered that Manafort should be kept away from other prisoners at Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia, where he’s being held.

The Manafort cases are U.S. v. Manafort, 17-cr-201, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington), and 18-cr-83, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria).

