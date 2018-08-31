Aug 31, 2018
Manafort Associate Sam Patten Charged With Lobbying Law Violation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A former associate of Paul Manafort, Sam Patten, was charged Friday with failing to register in the U.S. as a foreign agent for his work lobbying on behalf of a Ukrainian political party.
From 2014 until the present, Patten allegedly worked with a Russian national on lobbying and political consulting services, including on behalf of a Ukrainian oligarch and a Ukrainian political party, according to a document filed by the U.S. in federal court in Washington.
As part of his lobbying work, he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the U.S. said. A company not identified in the document received more than $1 million for work for the Ukrainian opposition bloc, the U.S. said.
The charges are spelled out in a criminal information, which often precedes a guilty plea.
Patten is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington at 11 am.
