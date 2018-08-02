Manafort Bookkeeper Says She Didn’t Know of His Foreign Accounts

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors shifted away from showcasing Paul Manafort’s excesses and toward the core of their fraud accusations against him, with Manafort’s longtime bookkeeper testifying that her client kept her in the dark about foreign accounts he used to pay personal expenses.

The testimony from the bookkeeper, Heather Washkuhn, on Thursday bolstered claims by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, withheld information from financial advisers as he cheated the Internal Revenue Service and lenders.

Washkuhn told jurors that even though she kept track of all of Manafort’s personal and business expenses, she had no knowledge of more than a dozen accounts in Cyprus that prosecutors say he used to pay for real estate and luxury items such as cars, clothes and home improvements.

Justice Department attorney Greg Andres asked Washkuhn if it would have been important to know about any foreign accounts held by Manafort, who is accused of bank and tax fraud.

“Yes, we wanted to have a complete financial picture,” Washkuhn said on the third day of Manafort’s trial in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Washkuhn, the trial’s 12th witness, was the first to offer an inside look at how Manafort dealt with the people who kept his books as he made tens of millions of dollars working as a political consultant in Ukraine. Prosecutors say that by hiding information from his bookkeepers, he made it easier to deceive the accountants who prepared his tax returns.

Washkuhn began working on Manafort’s accounts in 2011, first at a bank and then at NKSFB LLC in Newport Beach, California, she said. The firm, which charged Manafort about $100,000 a year, tracked all of his income and expenses for his business and personal accounts. She communicated with Manafort weekly, and sometimes several times a week.

“He was very knowledgeable,” Washkuhn said. “He was very detail-oriented. He approved every penny of everything we paid.”

She dealt less frequently with Rick Gates, Manafort’s former right-hand man, and only on his business accounts, she said.

“We were to go to Rick with business questions when we couldn’t reach Paul,” she said. “We only dealt with Mr. Gates on business accounts.”

Gates, who pleaded guilty and is cooperating with Mueller, is expected to testify as the prosecution’s star witness. Washkuhn’s testimony helps to undercut a Manafort lawyer’s assertion during opening statements that Gates was to blame for embezzling millions of dollars and that he was the point person on Manafort’s financial affairs.

Manafort attorney Thomas Zehnle said that Gates was “contact point for all the day-to-day operations and the financial matters of the company.”

“But little did Paul know that Rick Gates was lining his own pockets and the evidence will show he was claiming fake bonuses and business expenditures in order to pay himself,” Zehnle said.

Five people who handled Manafort’s finances are expected to testify with a grant of immunity after they said they would exercise their right to remain silent otherwise. Washkuhn isn’t one of them.

