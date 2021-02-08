(Bloomberg) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort can’t be prosecuted by New York for the same offenses for which he received a presidential pardon, the state’s highest court ruled.

The Feb. 4 ruling by the New York Court of Appeal ends Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s attempt to “pardon-proof” the case against Manafort, who was convicted on federal financial-crime and illegal-lobbying charges and sentenced in 2019 to 7 1/2 years in prison.

As Vance and others anticipated, then President Donald Trump pardoned Manafort in December. Presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes, however.

Lower courts had ruled that the mortgage fraud and other crimes alleged by Vance were part of the federal cases against Manafort and therefore barred by double jeopardy rules against prosecuting a person twice for the same crime. The Court of Appeals said last week Vance couldn’t appeal those rulings.

“We are pleased that the New York Court of Appeals saw no reason to give leave to the District Attorney to appeal the well-reasoned prior decision dismissing the indictment and the Appellate Division’s opinion affirming the same,” Manafort attorney Todd Blanche said in an email.

The New York Times first reported the court’s decision on Monday.

