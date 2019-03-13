(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, was charged by state prosecutors in New York, just minutes after his sentence for federal crimes was raised to 7 1/2 years behind bars.

The charges, for residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records, could lead to additional years in prison. Trump cannot pardon Manafort if he’s convicted of state crimes.

The swift action by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been in the works for some time. Prosecutors in Vance’s office began investigating Manafort in 2017, months before Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged him with conspiracy and other actions related to his failure to register as an agent of Ukraine. Manafort was subsequently convicted and has been ordered to serve a lengthy prison term.

The president, who has bemoaned Manafort’s treatment at the hands of Mueller, has said that he has not ruled out a pardon. He has frequently talked of his broad pardon power, possibly extending even to himself, and acted to liberate two political allies previously.

