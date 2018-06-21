(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort’s request to suppress evidence taken by the FBI from a storage locker in Virginia was rejected by a federal judge in Washington who ruled Thursday the agents had legal permission to enter the unit, and got a search warrant before opening any boxes.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Schneider in New York at jschneider5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.