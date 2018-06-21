Jun 21, 2018
Manafort D.C. Judge Denies Request to Suppress Evidence Seized
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort’s request to suppress evidence taken by the FBI from a storage locker in Virginia was rejected by a federal judge in Washington who ruled Thursday the agents had legal permission to enter the unit, and got a search warrant before opening any boxes.
