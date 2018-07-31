(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge began questioning about 65 potential jurors as the tax- and bank-fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort began in northern Virginia.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III posed questions to jurors as group on Tuesday to determine if they knew any of the lawyers involved or anyone who works in the Justice Department, which is prosecuting Manafort, 69.

Several members of the jury pool said that they were attorneys and have had interactions with the Justice Department. One woman said she worked for 31 years as a lawyer at the Federal Communications Commission.

“I’m a recovering attorney,” the woman said, adding that she has been retired for seven years.

Ellis, who made several jokes during the session, replied: “You must have joined as a teenager.”

Nobody Excused

None of the people who said they had interactions with the Justice Department was excused. The judge then began questioning potential jurors individually at the bench, with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors and Manafort’s lawyers present.

Ellis said the lawyers would pick 12 jurors and four alternates. Defense lawyers will have 12 peremptory challenges, for which they don’t have to state a reason, and prosecutors will have eight. After that, they can seek to dismiss jurors only for a valid reason.

Prospective jurors already answered written questions about their personal background and their knowledge of the Manafort case. The judge had previously told lawyers that politics wouldn’t play a role in the trial, and he has barred them from mentioning the Justice Department’s Russia investigation or the reason for Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.

During jury selection, Manafort, dressed in a dark suit and a white shirt, sat with his lawyers. His wife, Kathleen, attended the proceedings.

Fraud Charges

Manafort is charged with bank and tax fraud. Prosecutors say he made more than $60 million as a political consultant in Ukraine, that he failed to report a “significant percentage” of it on his tax returns, and that he lied to lenders who gave him $20 million in loans.He faces a separate trial in Washington on charges of money laundering, acting as an unregistered agent of Ukraine, and obstruction of justice.

The Manafort cases are U.S. v. Manafort, 17-cr-201, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington), and 18-cr-83, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria).

