(Bloomberg) -- A Washington federal judge rejected Paul Manafort’s request to dismiss a money-laundering charge he faces at a pending trial.

Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, is also charged with failing to register as an agent of Ukraine. He had argued that action alone couldn’t have generated any proceeds for the purpose of money laundering.

Manafort is also charged with conspiracy, two counts of making false statements and two counts of obstruction of justice. Those charges were filed in Washington. Manafort faces more than a dozen charges in a parallel case in Virginia.

He’s scheduled to go on trial in Virginia July 25, while the Washington trial is set for Sept. 17. Manafort’s bail was revoked June 15 after prosecutors claimed he tried to tamper with witnesses. He was sent to Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia, to await the trials.

(Updates with other charges in third paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Farrell in New York at gregfarrell@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.