(Bloomberg) -- The federal judge overseeing the bank- and tax-fraud case of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, said he may postpone the trial set to begin this week after defense lawyers said prosecutors had given them documents too late to review adequately.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said at a hearing Monday morning that he’ll decide the matter later in the day. Jury selection is set to begin July 25.

