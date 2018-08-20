(Bloomberg) -- Jurors in the Paul Manafort trial resumed deliberations on their third day as they weigh 18 counts of bank and tax fraud against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman.

‘Peace and Safety’ of the Jurors (10:21 a.m.)

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III welcomed jurors in his courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia, noted the absence of Greg Andres, the lead prosecutor for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and said he hoped he wasn’t ill. Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye said Andres indeed was fine, but didn’t say why he wasn’t in court. On Friday, Ellis revealed he had received threats and was concerned for the “peace and safety’’ of the jurors after the high-profile case concludes. As a result, he rejected a request from a media coalition to release the jurors’ names after the verdict.

“I’ve received criticism and threats,’’ Ellis said Friday as jurors deliberated. “I can imagine they would, too. If you told jurors at the advance of this trial that their names would be public or at the outset of this trial that their names would be public, I might see some requests to be excused.”

He said he was surprised by the public attention the trial has garnered.

“I had no idea that this case would excite these emotions,’’ Ellis said. “I mean, it’s obvious to the people who were here at the beginning that I did not understand how this case would be perceived by members of the public and the press.”

The judge also said that he wouldn’t describe the threats he’s received, but he’s under the protection of the U.S. marshals.

