(Bloomberg) -- Jurors in the Paul Manafort fraud trial began a fourth day of deliberations Tuesday. The case is the first trial for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and jurors are reviewing 388 documents and the testimony of 27 witnesses. Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, is accused of bank and tax fraud in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jurors Return After Lengthy Day on Monday (9:35 a.m.)

The panel asked no questions during extended deliberations on Monday, fueling speculation that a verdict was close.

