(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller are expected to offer their final four witnesses at the bank and tax fraud trial of Paul Manafort. Remaining testimony will focus on whether, Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman lied to lenders when he borrowed money. Two of them were granted immunity from prosecution.

Focus on Federal Savings Bank Loans (8:49 a.m.)

Mueller’s prosecutors are expected to focus Friday on Manafort’s interactions with Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, the lender that gave him two loans totaling $16 million. Jurors heard testimony that the bank’s chief executive officer, Stephen Calk, was named to the Trump campaign’s economic advisory council. They also saw an email that Manafort sent to his former right-hand man, Rick Gates, on Nov. 24, 2016.

"Rick, we need to discuss Steve Calk for Secretary of Army,” Manafort wrote to Gates, who was a member of the Trump inaugural committee. “I hear the list is being considered this weekend."

Three of the witnesses will discuss Manafort and his two loans from Federal Savings Bank: James Brennan, a vice president; Dennis Raico, a former executive; and Andrew Chojnowski, the chief operating officer of home lending. Brennan and Raico will testify with immunity grants.

Jurors also are expected to hear from Ifran Kirimca, an executive at the New York Yankees. Manafort was a Yankees season-ticket holder, and prosecutors say that he paid for his seats with offshore accounts that he didn’t declare to U.S. tax authorities. They may also recall Paula Liss of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Manafort Jury Told of Doctored Letter, Condo Lies: Trial Update

