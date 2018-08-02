(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort’s tax- and bank-fraud trial moves into its third day in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court, with the focus shifting from President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman’s extravagant spending and lifestyle to more of the nuts and bolts of his finances. The jury of six men and six women is expected to hear Thursday from accountants and will be presented with reams of financial documents.

Yes, Gates Will Tell His Story (10:40 a.m.)

The day started with a clarification from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors. Manafort’s former right-hand man, Rick Gates, will testify after all.

Gates, who pleaded guilty and is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation, initially was expected to be the star witness. Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye threw that into doubt on Wednesday when he said Gates may or may not testify. The comment prompted extensive news coverage and an expression of surprise from the judge.

But on Thursday, prosecutor Greg Andres removed any doubt when he told the judge: “We have every intention to call him as a witness.” He said that prosecutors hadn’t wanted to clarify the question of Gates’s testimony on Wednesday because jurors were in the courtroom.

The announcement came after a day the jurors heard from eight witnesses, including a political strategist, an FBI agent, two home-repair contractors, two people from luxury clothing stores, a real estate agent and a Mercedes-Benz dealership executive. Prosecutors laid out a case that Manafort spent millions of dollars on clothes, home renovations and other luxuries while paying for many of the items with wire transfers from accounts in Cyprus.

They also focused on Manafort making it clear he was responsible for the purchases and payments, after defense lawyers claimed at the start of the trial that Gates was the one to blame for any wrongdoing because he was in charge of Manafort’s finances.

