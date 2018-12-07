(Bloomberg) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied to prosecutors about his contacts with an associate who has Russian intelligence ties and his contacts with the White House while he was under investigation, according to a filing by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

Manafort lied during debriefings in recent weeks about communications and a meeting with his longtime translator and fixer, Konstantin Kilimnik, according to Mueller.

He also lied to investigators when he told prosecutors that he never tried to communicate a message to anyone in the Trump administration, according to the filing Friday in federal court in Washington. In fact, prosecutors wrote, Manafort authorized someone to speak to an administration official on his behalf on May 26, they wrote.

“Manafort told multiple discernible lies -- these were not instances of mere memory lapses,” Mueller’s prosecutors wrote.

Click here to read Mueller’s filing

Manafort, an international political consultant, began cooperating in Mueller’s investigation after pleading guilty in Washington on Sept. 14 to avoid a second trial after he was convicted a month earlier. He admitted he conspired to launder money, commit tax fraud, violate a foreign lobbying law and lie to the Justice Department. He also admitted he conspired with Kilimnik to tamper with witnesses.

The case took an unexpected turn on Nov. 26 when Mueller used a court filing to say Manafort had breached his plea deal by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the special counsel’s office on “a variety of subject matters.” Manafort’s lawyers said he believed he told the truth. Prosecutors left open the possibility of charging Manafort anew for his lies.

Friday’s 10-page filing spelled out the lies that Mueller said Manafort told during his debriefings with prosecutors.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Voreacos in New York at dvoreacos@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jeffrey D Grocott at jgrocott2@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.