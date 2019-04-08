(Bloomberg) -- Sam Patten, a former associate of Paul Manafort, is seeking probation and no prison time after admitting, as Manafort did, to lobbying illegally on behalf of Ukraine.

Patten, a Washington lobbyist, faces sentencing on Friday. In papers filed Monday with U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, lawyers for Patten and the government highlighted his cooperation with federal prosecutors since he was charged and pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 -- and also played down Patten’s relationship with Manafort.

Jackson is the same judge who sentenced Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, to five years in prison for a conspiracy that included illegal lobbying.

Patten spent the better part of two decades working with Russians and advocating their interests -- at points intersecting with Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Manafort aide whom the FBI has characterized as a Russian agent.

Patten admitted that he had worked for the same pro-Russian political party for which Manafort advocated and that he’d contacted U.S. lawmakers and members of the executive branch. He set up meetings between U.S. officials and individuals identified in court papers as a Russian national and a Ukrainian oligarch, without disclosing he was doing so on behalf of the party.

“Even in the face of media reporting that has falsely labeled Mr. Patten a lobbyist, or a Manafort ‘associate’ or a Trump supporter, as well as the personal attacks and death threats that he has received, Mr. Patten has quietly and without fanfare or attention, worked to improve himself and to make sure he understands what led him to act in a manner inconsistent with his own principles and character,” his attorneys said. “Unlike the Manafort case,” they added, Patten wasn’t hired to lobby in the U.S.

He would have testified against Manafort in a September trial, according to the government, had the longtime international political strategist not opted to enter a plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors after being found guilty by a jury in a separate bank- and tax-fraud trial in Alexandria, Virginia.

Patten did share a business with Kilimnik, the Manafort associate. Kilimnik still faces U.S. charges that he and Manafort conspired to tamper with witnesses for Manafort’s case before Jackson, which never saw trial because of the plea deal.

Prosecutors, in their own filing on Monday, told the court that the advisory federal sentencing guidelines don’t include a provision that covers Patten’s crime. They asked Jackson to impose a punishment consistent with the severity of his offense, but also one that takes into account his acceptance of responsibility and cooperation.

The violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, known as FARA, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. In seeking leniency, Patten told the judge he’d not concealed the identity of his clients but rather did “a few favors” for them “that crossed the line into FARA-registrable activity.”

Patten also recruited a straw buyer to obtain four tickets for the oligarch to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, even as he knew the president’s inaugural committee couldn’t accept money from foreign nationals. The tickets collectively cost $50,000.

The case is U.S. v. Patten 18-cr-260, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

