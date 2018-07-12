2h ago
Manafort Loses Appeal of D.C. Judge's Order Sending Him to Jail
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort’s request to be let out of jail while challenging a court order that put him there has been denied by a U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington. In a single-page order issued Thursday, a three-judge panel said the former Trump campaign chairman hadn’t shown that his request should be granted before it rules on his appeal.
