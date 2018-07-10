Manafort Must Be Transferred to New Virginia Jail, Judge Rules

(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort, who has been held in solitary confinement in a central Virginia jail, will move to facility closer to the courthouse where he faces a July 25 trial.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III on Tuesday ordered Manafort’s transfer from the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw to the Alexandria Detention Center. Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, was sent to jail after prosecutors accused him on tampering with witnesses.

