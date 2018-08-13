(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller are expected to conclude their case Monday as the bank- and tax-fraud trial of Paul Manafort enters its third week. One witness from the Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, James Brennan, is expected to testify with an immunity grant about $16 million in loans that the lender extended to Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman. Another witness from the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Paula Liss, may return to the witness stand. Manafort’s lawyers will then have a choice -- should they put on a defense case to persuade jurors or rest and rely on their cross-examination of prosecution witnesses?

Mueller Wants Another Crack at Unreported Accounts (10:55 a.m.)

The prosecution case against Manafort has three legs: that he failed to disclose foreign accounts and underreported $16 million in income on his tax returns; that he defrauded three banks in borrowing $20 million; and that he failed to file foreign bank account reports, or FBARs. Among them, the FBAR leg may be the most wobbly.

For one thing, the FBAR filing rules are complex. A U.S. taxpayer must file an FBAR if he has a financial interest in or signature authority over one or more accounts with a combined value of $10,000. Jurors have seen evidence that Manafort was the authorized signer on four of 31 foreign bank accounts discussed at trial and the beneficial owner of six accounts. Manafort’s lawyers also suggested he didn’t file because he was confused or because of an oversight, not because of a willful intent to deceive.

Prosecutors sought to strengthen their case against Manafort by asking FinCEN’s Liss whether he would have to file FBARs for his political consulting companies, Davis Manafort Partners and DMP International, if they had more than $10,000 in a foreign bank account in 2010 and 2011. Liss answered yes. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III softened the impact of that disclosure by ruling in a sidebar conference that only Manafort, and not his companies, are on trial.

Now, prosecutors want Ellis to allow them to argue to jurors that Manafort’s failure to file FBARs for his consulting companies is admissible under an evidentiary rule allowing prior bad acts. “The government is entitled to present evidence tending to make it more probable that Manafort acted willfully rather than as a result of confusion or oversight,” prosecutors argued in court papers.

Manafort’s lawyers argued that such evidence is unfairly prejudicial and may lead jurors to conclude that because he didn’t file for those companies, he “must be guilty of willfully failing to file his individual FBARs for those same years.” Ellis is expected to rule Monday on Mueller’s request and decide whether Liss can return to the witness stand.

To contact the reporters on this story: David Voreacos in Alexandria, Virginia at dvoreacos@bloomberg.net;Andrew Harris in Alexandria, Virginia at aharris16@bloomberg.net;Neil Weinberg in Alexandria, Virginia at nweinberg2@bloomberg.net;Daniel Flatley in Alexandria, Virginia at dflatley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, David S. Joachim, Joe Schneider

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.