Manafort Opts to Stay in Solitary Rather Than Travel to Court

(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort, who is under 23-hour-per-day lockdown in solitary in a Virginia jail, told a judge on Friday that he doesn’t want to make a two-hour trek for any court appearances before his trial starts July 25.

Manafort, who served for four months as President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, is being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Alexandria, Virginia.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis in Alexandria, Virginia, must now decide whether to grant his request to remain behind bars until his trial.

Manafort faces bank fraud and tax-related charges. Separately, he’s accused of money laundering and illegal lobbying in another case in Washington. He denies wrongdoing in both.

Manafort had been confined to his home on a $10 million bond. Last month, the judge in the Washington case ordered him locked up for violating the terms of his release by allegedly tampering with a witness. Manafort is appealing the order locking him up.

