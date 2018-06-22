(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors want to ask potential jurors for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial about their views of the Internal Revenue Service and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The government submitted a 20-page written questionnaire for potential jurors on Thursday that prosecutors say is necessary, in addition to standard selection procedures, to ensure an impartial panel is chosen given the fact that Mueller’s probe and the case have received "significant public attention."

On Friday, prosecutors submitted 122 pages of proposed jury instructions for the trial, which is scheduled to begin July 25 in Alexandria, Virginia.

Manafort is charged with bank and tax fraud in Virginia. He faces additional charges, including money laundering, in Washington.

