(Bloomberg) -- The financial fraud trial of Paul Manafort resumes with prosecutors expected to offer witnesses for two more days and focus on the nine bank-fraud counts against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. In addition to the tax charges against Manafort, prosecutors accuse him of fraudulently securing more than $20 million in loans from Citizens Bank, Banc of California and Federal Savings Bank.

Judge Says He Erred (10:20 a.m.)

The judge overseeing the trial told jurors Thursday to set aside criticism they heard him give a government prosecutor a day earlier.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, whose efforts to speed along the trial have caused friction with prosecutors, scolded them in open court on Wednesday for allowing IRS revenue agent Michael Welch to remain in the courtroom after he finished his expert testimony about Manafort’s offshore accounts.

Ellis said Wednesday he had a “clear recollection” that he wouldn’t allow expert witnesses to be present before or after their testimony and that he didn’t “typically” do so. He said prosecutors must “ask specifically” for such permission.

Moments after the reprimand, prosecutor Uzo Asonye referred Ellis to the transcript of the Day 1 proceedings to show that the judge had granted specific permission for the agent to remain in the courtroom.

“I don’t care what the transcript says,” Ellis replied. “Maybe I made a mistake. But I want you to remember, don’t do that again.”

Ellis’s “sharp reprimand” in front of the jury on Wednesday was “erroneous,” prosecutors wrote in the filing. “While mistakes are a natural part of the trial process, the mistake here prejudiced the government by conveying to the jury that the government had acted improperly and had violated court rules or procedures.”

They asked the judge to give a “curative instruction” saying that the judge had erred and that jurors shouldn’t be under the impression that prosecutors or Welch acted improperly.

Just as the trial resumed and jurors were seated on Thursday, Ellis complied with the request. He said that although he typically doesn’t allow expert witnesses to be present during testimony by others, he may have allowed it in this case.

“I may have been wrong,” he said, adding: “This robe doesn’t make me any more than human.”

